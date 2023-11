Update: By 1pm, PSO said roughly half of the outages had been restored.

Nearly 2,000 PSO customers were without power in Broken Arrow Wednesday afternoon when a large truck pulled power lines down and broke at least one pole.

Downer power lines in Broken Arrow

PSO told KRMG it happened at 11:30AM on Lynn Lane just south of Albany (61st Street).

The City of Broken Arrow said Lynn Lane was closed to allow for repairs to be made.

PSO said crews were working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible.