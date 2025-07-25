Tulsa 911 system up and running after temporary outage

Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) ambulance
By Crystal Kelly

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE: Tulsa Police say that while 911 had some issues routing calls to other 911 centers, these issues have been resolved, and emergency services are back online.

Tulsa Police report that the 9-1-1 emergency system is experiencing network issues and is currently unavailable.

TPD says 911 is working with the phone company to get it up and running as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, if you have an emergency, please call 918-596-9222 during this outage.

TPD will post an update on social media once the system is operational again.

