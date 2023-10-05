Tulsa Animal Welfare announces deep cleaning schedule

Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter Dogs & Cats Judy is a spayed Siberian Husky. She is 1 year old and has been at the shelter since August 15, 20222.

By Glenn Schroeder

Tulsa animal welfare will be closed for one day every month, starting October 11 for deep cleaning of the facility and team training.

The closure will happen on the 2nd Wednesday of every month.

Animal Shelter Manager Sherri Carrier, said “We are committed to providing the best possible care for the animals in our shelter. This monthly closure will allow us to do a deep cleaning of the facility and conduct team training.”

The deep cleaning will focus on disinfecting all shelter areas, including animal kennels, offices and common areas.



