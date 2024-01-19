Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter at capacity, asking public to foster or adopt

TULSA, Okla. — With below-freezing temperatures on the way again, FOX23 spoke with Tulsa Animal Welfare about how they were impacted by the arctic blast.

Tulsa Animal Welfare Operations Manager Colton Jones said from last Friday through Tuesday, they received 118 animals. That’s from field officers and from animals surrendered by those who found animals out wandering in the cold.

Right now, the shelter is over capacity with 42 animals, mainly dogs. They are in desperate need of folks who are willing to adopt or foster pets.

As we’re getting ready to head into another cold snap, Jones wants to remind everyone of the new ordinance that requires people to keep their pets indoors when those temperatures plummet.

“If it’s below 40 degrees, you’re required to provide straw in your outdoor shelters and if it’s below 25 degrees your animal needs to be brought into what’s called a temperature-controlled facility, which means it’s a building that can maintain at least 40 degrees but no more than 80 degrees,” he said.

Jones said while they try to do everything they can to establish partnerships out of state to provide the animals with the best possible outcome, with local partners, and with them, ultimately there comes a time when they have to make hard decisions. That’s why they’re pleading for people to foster or adopt.

