Tulsa brothers arrested for robbery

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say they arrested a couple of brothers on Wednesday for robbery and assault.

Court records say a man was inside his home on Sunday when Ronald Williams knocked on his door.

When the victim answered, officers say Ronald went inside the man’s home and grabbed his electric bike.

Ronald and the victim started fighting, and that is when police say Ronald’s brother, Michael Williams, joined the fight and pulled a knife.

After threatening the victim with the knife, police say the brothers took the E-bike.

Ronald and Michael Williams have been charged with conjoint robbery.

Court records say Ronald Williams was charged in July for Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon for a separate incident.,