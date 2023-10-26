Businesswomen mix, mingle, and network at the 3rd KRMG and MIX96.5 Women in Business Mixer

TULSA, Okla. — KRMG and MIX96.5 hosted a Women in Business Mixer Wednesday for Tulsa businesswomen to mix, mingle, and network.

Networking often is not something women do when they get together and events like this help Tulsa women discover how to use their strengths to break glass ceilings in the business world.

The event was held above Empire Optical in their new venue called The Club House near 21st and Harvard.

Mondo’s Italian Restaurant provided the food for the women as they networked.

Tulsa women packed the house to listen to three successful women who shared tips and tricks that have helped them be successful.

Amanda Blair, COO and Vice President at Expo Square talked about sharing your emotions and passion without being apologetic.

Bri Seeley, an Entrepreneurial Success Designer and Business Coach, gave her insights into AI and how she uses many AI tools to lessen her workload and boost her business.

Dr. Crystal Hernandez an Executive Consultant talked about how to apply for minority grants to help make your business plan a reality.

Evelyn’s Restaurant owner, Sharla Walker was attending the KRMG and MIX96.5 Women in Business Mixer for the second time and says listening to the panelists was inspiring.

“To hear from them and get some encouragement and some ideas and just to network always helps me to get to know other people. I learned about people and businesses that I need, and we can collaborate and get together. I can help them, and they can help me.”

Gina Acosta runs an organization called Women, Dope, and Weed. Acosta says she enjoyed networking with other like-minded women.

“With us women coming together, anything is possible if we just listen to our higher selves. It’s just been really fun meeting all types of women from all walks of life, business professionals and those breaking glass ceilings here in Tulsa.”

Acosta says she learned a lot about AI, which is a scary subject for her.

Lacey Davenport owns a Farmers Insurance Agency and says she has attended all of the KRMG Women in Business mixers and every time, she finds the event empowering.

“I really enjoyed the embracing your emotions. I want to say, it’s not that I don’t, but there is always that feeling as a woman that we should push that down and instead, I am learning how to be empowered by it.

Lorinda Feaster with the Greenwood Women’s Business Center says she learned a lot of concepts that she can pass on to other women looking to boost their own businesses.

“We had some discussions on work/life balance. One thing that really stood out to me is that it doesn’t have to be perfect, it just has to get done. I am a perfectionist, so I really leaned in when she said that. I really liked that.”

In case you missed it, KRMG and MIX96.5 are already in the planning stages for the next one.

