Tulsa City Council considers ban on standing on narrow medians

Panhandling in Tulsa
By Steve Berg

Tulsa City Councilors will take up a new ordinance tomorrow that, if it’s passed, would ban people from standing on many of the medians on Tulsa roadways.

It applies to medians that have less than 18-inches of clearance on either side of a person, which equates to a median that is roughly 4-and-a-half feet wide or less.

It would effectively stop panhandling, by homeless people or anyone else, at many Tulsa intersections.

But City Council Phil Lakin says it’s a safety issue for anyone.

“Whether they be, you know, cheerleaders at 96th and Riverside trying to raise money through a car wash, people distributing pamphlets, people doing a wide variety of activities,” Lakin said.

Some similar laws have been ruled unconstitutional in the past, but he says there have been more recent court cases that he believes will improve the chances of this new ordinance staying in effect going forward.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!