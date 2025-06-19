Tulsa City Council passes city’s $1 billion budget

City of Tulsa Public Works
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council passed the city’s $1 billion budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, which includes nearly $1 million to continue excavations at Oaklawn Cemetery. 

The budget also covers housing and homelessness initiatives, public safety, economic development, improved youth outcomes, essential services, and utility rates. Tulsa households will pay more for utilities starting in October.

City Councilors approved rate increases for stormwater, solid wastewater, and sewer services. Most Tulsa households will pay around five dollars more per month.

Mayor Monroe Nichols says the budget reflects the city’s goal of reducing spending and prioritizing issues that are important to Tulsans.,

News Editor

