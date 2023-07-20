Tulsa City Council signs off on $1.06M settlement to firefighter union over unpaid overtime

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council signed off Wednesday night on the $1.06 million lawsuit settlement awarded to the fire union for unpaid overtime.

Tulsa Fire Union Leader Matt Lay said this is a rewarding ending to the two-year lawsuit and the union plans to create a special group to ensure this doesn’t have to happen again.

“I think our firefighters are just here to do a great job for the citizens of Tulsa and to be paid fairly and equitably,” Lay said. “So now we’re seeing that conclusion, we see light at the end of the tunnel and ready to move forward and make some changes.”

The City of Tulsa had previously agreed to pay a settlement of $1,060,000 to the firefighters union, effectively ending the two-year-long case after final approval from the city council, according to court documents.

Firefighters claimed the city and city officials showed reckless disregard for the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

Nearly 500 firefighters joined the lawsuit against the city, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, and Tulsa Chief Operations Officer Jack Blair for an alleged failure to pay them their earned overtime compensations.

In court documents, the plaintiffs claimed each firefighter, captain or lieutenant is able to accumulate up to 204 hours of work within each of their 27-day work periods before they reach overtime. Each firefighter will work 24-hour shifts followed by 48 hours off, repeatedly through each work period. This is referred to as a “24/48.”

It is referenced in court documents that every 14 regularly scheduled shifts, employees will get one shift off duty. This, in turn, has the employees working 216 hours during one work period and 192 in the next period, repeatedly. The plaintiffs claim this means they are regularly scheduled to work beyond the 204-hour overtime threshold, which they believe is a willful violation of the FLSA.

The plaintiffs further claim they receive a biweekly fixed salaried check that compensates them for their regularly scheduled hours and would receive separate payments for overtime work. That means any shifts employees picked up, extra hours worked during regular shifts, and the 12 extra hours they work every other pay period.

The lawsuit filing claims:

“At all times material herein, Defendants have known and should have known that uncompensated overtime work was being performed by Plaintiffs. For example, Defendants track Plaintiffs’ regularly scheduled shifts, including overtime hours, and any additional overtime shifts that are picked up or worked by the Plaintiffs. Defendants also administer Plaintiffs’ biweekly paychecks and thus knows Plaintiffs have not received FLSA overtime payments for their regularly scheduled overtime work since at least April 2021. In addition to their regularly scheduled shifts, Plaintiffs also frequently pick up overtime shifts when stations are short on staffing or overtime work is otherwise needed. To be paid for overtime shifts that are not part of their regular shift schedule, Defendants require Plaintiffs to submit a written overtime slip to their supervisors. The overtime request is then passed up to the assistant chief level and then transmitted to payroll, where it is supposed to be processed and paid. Without explanation or justification, Defendants have frequently failed to issue payment in a timely manner after Plaintiffs submit their overtime slips for payment.”

The defendants responded claiming a ransomware attack from 2021 caused some delays in operations, but it has not been a continual issue.

“Defendants admit that the City of Tulsa was the subject of a ransomware attack in April 2021 that caused some delays in paying employees for overtime work. Defendants deny the allegations that they ceased paying Plaintiffs overtime and that Defendants have failed to pay Plaintiffs for their regularly scheduled overtime work.”

The FLSA states the general rule for overtime pay to be given is when the employee gets paid at the end of the work period, unless a delay is absolutely necessary, which the plaintiffs make a point of in the filing.

The FLSA says:

When the correct amount of overtime compensation cannot be determined until some time after the regular pay period, however, the requirements of the Act will be satisfied if the employer pays the excess overtime compensation as soon after the regular pay period as is practicable. Payment may not be delayed for a period longer than is reasonably necessary for the employer to compute and arrange for payment of the amount due and in no event may payment be delayed beyond the next payday after such computation can be made.

From April 2021, plaintiffs claimed they either stopped receiving their overtime pay or received it on a weeks-long, sometimes months-long, delay.

The defendants also denied the allegations claiming they willfully and wrongfully violated the FLSA. All other plaintiffs’ claims against the defendants were left unanswered due to the lack of “sufficient information or knowledge to either admit or deny the allegations.”

Defendants also claimed the plaintiffs were not entitled to liquidated damages “as Defendants did not act or fail to act in a manner sufficient to give rise to liquidated damages liability.”