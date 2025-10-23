Tulsa City Council votes to extend downtown youth curfew another year

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council voted to extend the downtown curfew for youth under 18 for an additional year.

City Councilors initially voted to approve the curfew in June of this year, following several shootings in the Tulsa area that injured 16 people and resulted in the death of one man.

The downtown curfew for youth under 18 now has a new expiration date of Oct. 22, 2026, following the City Council’s vote on Wednesday.

One Tulsa citizen spoke out against the curfew’s extension, stating, “This is what I learned from the high schoolers is they’re just going to go to other places. They’re going to go hide and have little parties in abandoned apartments, under underpasses, way back in the woods, whatever, and they’re going to get hurt, alright? And now they’re going to be off in the middle of nowhere, hurt, not able to get an ambulance or anything like that.”

In response, City Councilor Lori Decter-Wright said she believes the council has done their best to address safety problems while allowing as much freedom for teenagers as possible.

“We’re taking it from Thursday, Friday, Saturday down to Friday, Saturday, so that we really did deliberate to have the most amount of safety achieved with the least amount of restrictions...It’s really about crowd control and some of the things that we really saw flare up this summer that I think when we took action, even then we didn’t do the seven days a week which was originally proposed, so I appreciate we as a body have been very deliberative and thoughtful and are using the feedback that we’re getting.”

City Councilor Laura Bellis emphasized the curfew isn’t a complete ban on youth being downtown after a certain hour, stating they can be in the area as long as a parent or guardian accompanies them.

“This isn’t a you can’t be here. It’s just trying to encourage a safe way to be present. I would view it as a harm reduction tool while simultaneously we know we need to provide other safe third spaces for youth to hang out and be able to recreate and have a free, fun, safe time. That’s definitely a gap in our community that’s undeniable and simultaneously we also have to really promote safety as best we can downtown and so I think this is a good middle ground for that.”

Throughout the next year, councilors will receive quarterly reports outlining different data related to the downtown curfew.

For more information on the downtown youth curfew, click here.