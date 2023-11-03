Tulsa City Councilor Jeannie Cue to run for Tulsa County Commissioner

Jeannie Cue (Tulsa City Council)

By Skyler Cooper

A longtime Tulsa city councilor announced she will run to serve on the Board of County Commissioners.

Jeannie Cue said she would be running to be the Tulsa County Commissioner of District 2, serving a third of Tulsa as well as Sand Springs, part of Jenks and unincorporated areas in Tulsa County.

Cue has served on the Tulsa City Council for 12 years. Before her time in public service, she was an ER nurse.

“I am very proud of the achievements we have been a part of in establishing the Route 66 village and The Red Fork Depot. Working with law enforcement to improve the neighborhoods around 61st and Peoria has been and will continue to be an essential task I am passionate about. We will continue to hold regular meetings with neighborhoods in our community, which are vital for citizen feedback and dialogue.” Cue said.

If elected to the position, Cue would replace longtime District 2 County Commissioner Karen Keith, who is running for Mayor of Tulsa.





Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!