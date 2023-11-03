Tulsa City Councilor Jeannie Cue to run for Tulsa County Commissioner

A longtime Tulsa city councilor announced she will run to serve on the Board of County Commissioners.

Jeannie Cue said she would be running to be the Tulsa County Commissioner of District 2, serving a third of Tulsa as well as Sand Springs, part of Jenks and unincorporated areas in Tulsa County.

Cue has served on the Tulsa City Council for 12 years. Before her time in public service, she was an ER nurse.

“I am very proud of the achievements we have been a part of in establishing the Route 66 village and The Red Fork Depot. Working with law enforcement to improve the neighborhoods around 61st and Peoria has been and will continue to be an essential task I am passionate about. We will continue to hold regular meetings with neighborhoods in our community, which are vital for citizen feedback and dialogue.” Cue said.

If elected to the position, Cue would replace longtime District 2 County Commissioner Karen Keith, who is running for Mayor of Tulsa.
















