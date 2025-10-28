Tulsa City-County Library celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Tulsa City-County Library locations opening at noon Wednesday (FOX23 News)
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City-County Library and the American Indian Resource Center are celebrating Native American Heritage Month with free programs and events.

Native American Heritage Month honors the history and cultures of Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, and other native island communities.

There will be themed programming and events throughout the month of November at various library locations.

Programs range from language workshops to pottery classes. Some events include:

  • Osage Language Class — Nov. 4 and 18 from 6-7 p.m. at Skiatook Library
  • Native Culture Make and Take: Traditional Ball Sticks — Nov. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Jenks Library
  • Native Stickball Throw Around with ZOyaha Nation — Nov. 8 from 2-3 p.m. at Veteran’s Park (305 South Birch Street in Jenks)

For a full list of events, click here.

