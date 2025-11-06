Tulsa City leaders preparing to open first 24-hour winter shelter

TULSA, Okla. — As cold weather approaches, Tulsa City leaders are preparing to open the city’s first 24-hour winter shelter to help people experiencing homelessness stay safe and warm.

Emily Hall, the City’s Senior Advisor on Homelessness, revealed the location and plans for the shelter during a City Council Public Works Committee meeting on Wednesday.

“We’ve got to start somewhere, and the most important thing is we are saving lives,” said Hall.

Hall told councilors the new shelter was identified as a priority during the Mayor-Council retreat. Initiated by an executive order from the mayor, the center is set to provide a warm, safe place for anyone in need throughout the winter months.

“This will be the first shelter that’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the winter. On emergency nights where the weather is really severe, we’ll expand capacity to make sure everyone is off the street.”

The shelter, located in a church near 71st Street and Admiral Place, will open on Nov. 17 and remain open through March 31.

It will begin with 50 to 60 beds and can expand to 125, or even 250, during extreme weather.

The facility is funded through the City of Tulsa’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Councilors discussed the importance of ensuring there’s enough space for everyone in need this winter.

Councilor Bangle stated, “Between this place, Dream Center West, and other shelters that can expand during emergencies, we should be okay.”

Hall said the shelter is also meant to reduce the number of fires started by people trying to stay warm outdoors. The Tulsa Fire Department responded to more than 400 such incidents last winter.

“We can limit the number of people outside at night and bring down fire department calls for people trying to keep warm by starting fires,” said Hall.

The new site will also connect guests to long-term housing and health resources. Community partners, including CREOKS and the BeHeard Movement, will provide case management, behavioral therapy, peer support, housing, employment navigation, and medical services.

“There’s mental and behavioral health support, mobile medical care, and laundry services,” Hall explained. “It’s a place for people to seek warmth, safety, and a better path toward stable housing.”

City officials said the shelter will have 24/7 security to ensure safety for both guests and the surrounding community.

For more information about the new shelter, click here.