Tulsa City Services returning to normal on Friday

TULSA, Okla — The City of Tulsa reported that most services will be returning to normal on Friday due to improving road conditions and warmer temperatures after this week’s wintry weather. Street crews will still be operating overnight to address any potential refreeze areas.

The city’s track and recycling pickup will resume on Friday.

For Monday and Tuesday customers - haulers will attempt trash service on Friday.

For Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday customers - haulers will attempt trash service on Saturday.

If your trash isn’t picked up by Saturday, residents can set out a reasonable (about how much would fit in a trash bin) amount of extra trash next to their gray trash cart. You do not need to sticker this extra trash.

Recycling pickup will resume on your regular service day next week. Extra recycling can be placed in a recyclable container (such as a cardboard box) and placed next to your blue recycling bin.

Below are updates to other City of Tulsa services:

City Hall - Cashier stations on the main floor at City Hall and the Permit Center on the 4th floor will reopen on Friday.

Tulsa Municipal Court - Reopens on Friday. Cases scheduled for Feb. 18 and Feb 19 will be automatically rescheduled for April 3. Cases scheduled for Feb. 20 have been rescheduled for April 24.

Development Services Inspections - Inspections will resume on Friday. However, locations with difficult access due to icy roads will need to be rescheduled. Emergency gas meter inspections will also resume.

Tulsa Parks - All Tulsa Parks recreation centers besides Oxley Nature Center will reopen on Friday. However, most roads inside the parks such as Mohawk, Woodward, and Hunter will remain closed.

Tulsa Zoo - The Tulsa Zoo will remain closed on Friday but is expected to reopen Saturday.

MetroLink Tulsa services will resume on Friday on snow and ice routes. Denver Avenue Station will also reopen on Friday and serve as a warming station during regular operating hours.