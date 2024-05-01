Tulsa Co. Juvenile Detention Center staff member arrested for allegedly having sex with resident

TULSA, Okla. — A staff member at the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center in Tulsa was arrested and is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old resident.

On April 17, a Tulsa County investigator responded to the Juvenile Detention Center in regard to a rape investigation.

The 17-year-old victim told administrators he was “mad and wanted his money”. When he was asked about what he was talking about, the victim said a staff member at the detention center, later identified as Jonathan Hines, acted like the victim’s toilet needed to be plunged and had sex with the victim inside the victim’s cell.

The investigator collected DNA swabs and surveillance footage outside the victim’s cell. The investigator was also made aware of a $20 bill that Hines gave to the victim, which was later provided to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office as evidence.

On April 18, investigators interviewed Hines at the detention center where Hines denied the allegations against him. However, he did admit to investigators that he brought candy and snacks into the jail for the victim and his friends. He also denied that he gave the victim money and said the allegations his boss told him were “mind blowing”.

Hines told investigators that the only time the victim and him were alone together was when they got back from lunch or dinner and when he helped the victim unclog his toilet.

Following the interview, Hines consented to investigators collecting a DNA swab and searching through his phone.

On April 19, investigators interviewed the victim who said that Hines had a reputation of bringing contraband into the detention center for inmates including weed products and money. Hines had made contact with the victim through another resident at the detention center. The victim said that Hines told him that he was going act like he is plunging his room and that is when they are going to “do it”. The victim told investigators that he had sex with Hines in his cell and said he was supposed to get weed products in return, which he said he never got.

Instead of weed, Hines later gave the victim two $20 bills. The victim also said that he gave Hines some money in return for snacks, which Hines later brought,

The victim also claimed that Hines was bringing another inmate weed products and letting the same inmate use his phone.

Hines was arrested and booked into Tulsa County jail on April 26 for child human trafficking, carrying or possessing a cell phone in jail or prison and destroying evidence.

On Monday, Hines appeared in court for a bond hearing where his bond was set at $200,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He was also ordered to not be within 2,000 feet of any schools, parks or churches.

His next court date is scheduled for Thursday.