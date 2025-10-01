Tulsa Comic Con to host special Halloween con

Tulsa Comic Con Tulsa Comic Con
By Matt Hutson

Tulsa Comic Con is getting into the spooky spirit just in time for October.

The group will host a special Halloween convention the day after Halloween on Saturday, November 1.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gateway Tulsa Event Center Downtown.

The event will feature comic creator Mario Wytch plus vendors, an artist alley, car and skate showcase, arcade games, food trucks, raffles and more.

Attendees are encouraged to come in costume. Admission is $10 and children 12 and younger get in for free.

For more details, click here.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!