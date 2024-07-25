Tulsa Community College selected for the Metallica Scholars Initiative

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Community College has joined the sixth cohort of the Metallica Scholars Initiative.

The Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI) aims to support community colleges across the U.S. by providing substantial grants to enhance career and technical education programs.

Tulsa Community College (TCC) is the only college from Oklahoma to receive this recognition.

All Within My Hands (AWMH), the non-profit, philanthropic organization created by the members and management of Metallica, unveiled the largest expansion of MSI and its largest grant to date.

With the launch of year six, 18 new colleges, including TCC, join the roster of existing MSI recipients and will receive $75,000 to enhance the student experience within career and technical education programs.

“Tulsa Community College is honored to be selected for the sixth cohort of the Metallica Scholars Initiative. Thank you to Metallica, All Within My Hands and the American Association of Community Colleges for this opportunity,” said TCC President and CEO Leigh Goodson, Ph.D. “We are proud to represent Oklahoma in this initiative and excited to leverage this support to provide more students with firsthand experience and skills for in-demand careers in the aerospace and air mobility sector.”

Launched in 2019 by All Within My Hands in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), MSI began with 10 colleges and primarily manufacturing programs.

With steady development, MSI offers diverse workforce opportunities for students interested in gaining the skills and training necessary to find meaningful and well-paying careers.

To date, AWMH has invested more that $10.5 million in the American workforce, reaffirming a commitment to career and technical education at the local level.

“When we launched the Metallica Scholars Initiative, it really spoke to me,” said James ‘Papa Het’ Hetfield of Metallica. “A collective goal of breaking the stigma of trade skills. Trade skills are vital to society, and what’s even more important is to support the any folks who are trying to create a career by learning and using these skills. I am so proud to see how this program is changing lives by providing much-needed resources.”

With support from MSI, TCC will focus on enhancing its aerospace and advanced manufacturing programs to address local industry needs and improve student outcomes.

The initiative will fund scholarships to support at least 50 students by covering tuition, books, and essential resources.

It will also provide support like internships, advanced technology access and comprehensive advising. TCC seeks to bridge the talent gap in the aerospace and manufacturing sectors and contribute to a skilled workforce.

“I am happy to congratulate the newest Metallica Scholarship Initiative colleges. The sustained investment in workforce education by the All Within My Hands Foundation has benefitted thousands of community college students,” said Walter G. Bumphus, President and CEO of AACC.

By the end of year six, it’s estimated more than 8,000 students with a wide range of backgrounds and ages will gain skills to assist in finding meaningful jobs and careers.

Metallica Scholars are often considered non-traditional students. AMWH and AACC aim to connect students to skill-building opportunities and bridge the talent needs of the American workforce while utilizing the community college system.

“Metallica, through their foundation, is changing how people view and engage with the trades in this country, and it is working,” stated Peter Delgrosso, Executive Director of All Within My Hands.

