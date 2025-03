Tulsa Co. begins asphalt overlay on 51st St. in Broken Arrow

A mile-long stretch of 51st Street between 161st East Avenue and 177th East Avenue, or Elm and Lynn Lane in Broken Arrow terms, is getting a fresh layer of asphalt starting today.

According to Tulsa County officials, crews are adding a 2-inch overlay of asphalt.

People who live in the area have raised concerns about the road, which falls under Tulsa County’s jurisdiction, not the City of Broken Arrow.

Tulsa County said as long as weather cooperates, the work should be finished in 3-4 days.