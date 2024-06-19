Tulsa County Commission primaries lead to runoffs in both major parties

TULSA — When long serving Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith announced her intention to run for mayor of Tulsa, six people filed to run for the District 2 seat.

Unlike the city offices, the county commission race is partisan.

Tuesday’s primaries failed to designate a winner as none of the candidates managed to achieve the fifty percent plus one vote needed to secure the win for their party.

That means runoffs for both the Democratic and Republican candidates, which will take place the same day as Tulsa’s municipal elections, August 27th.

The Republicans advancing to the runoff are Lonnie Sims, who got the most votes on the GOP side, and Melissa Myers.

The third candidate was Jeanie Cue, a Tulsa city councilor for the last 12 years who left that seat to run for county commissioner.

On the Democratic side, Maria Barnes will face Sarah Gray in the August runoff.

Jim Rea, who served as Chief Deputy Commissioner under Keith, came in third in the Democratic primary.

Read our main election results page for more races and analysis of key results.



