Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler to attend State of the Union

Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern’s office announced that Rep. Hern’s guest for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address would be Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

A statement from Hern’s office said Kunzweiler has been outspoken on the impact that fentanyl in Tulsa County.

“As we grapple with surging crime rates, the deadly influx of fentanyl, and rampant illegal immigration, DA Steve Kunzweiler and his team are on the front lines experiencing the devastating consequences of Joe Biden’s failed policies,” said Rep. Hern. “Make no mistake: the Biden Administration’s failure to secure the border, is claiming American lives at an alarming rate. Every American community, including Tulsa, is imperiled by these crises.”

KRMG has reached out to Mr. Kunzweiler for comment.

Stay tuned immediately after the president’s address for the full GOP response from Alabama Senator Katie Britt .

Former President Donald Trump said he would offer play-by-play during President Biden’s speech.

