Tulsa County DA’s Office releases Robert Bever’s confession for broadcast

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — For the first time in ten years, convicted killer Robert Bever’s confession of him openly bragging about him and his brother killing their family in their Broken Arrow home has been released for broadcast.

Last summer marked ten years since Robert and Michael Bever donned tactical gear and body armor and then attacked their family in what they hoped would be the start of a legendary, cross-country crime spree.

Michael’s confession was released to the public and has circuited the internet for years, Robert’s confession has been sitting on a serve in the Tulsa County Courthouse.

“The public continues to wonder how something like this could happen in their community, and by listening to this, they can get the full picture of the evil that really played out,” said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

FOX23 asked Kunzweiler after obtaining the confession if he was concerned about Robert Bever getting the fame he sought all along by releasing the video.

“The media has never played into the desire of these brothers to be famous,” Kunzweiler said. “This just helps everyone understand a bit more why this happened.”

Hours after he killed his parents, three siblings, seriously injured his sister, and forgetting about the baby asleep in her crib, Robert Bever sat in Broken Arrow police custody and openly confessed without hesitation to proudly killing his family.

“My family? Yes!” Bever said when asked if his family deserved to die. “They were very bad people. They were the bane of society — they made us this way.”

“Even the four year old?” One detective asked.

“Yeah, she was starting to show those traits,” Robert said. “She didn’t like me.”

For more than an hour, Robert told two detectives in meticulous detail why he and his brother Michael carried out their crimes, the plans to kill others in a mass shooting in another state, and the thorough planning they went through before finally attacking.

“Robert is the most evil person I’ve ever sat next to,” said Broken Arrow Detective Eric Bentz. “He happily told us every detail.”

“I’ve always been fascinated at the thought of killing people,” Robert said in police custody.

Bever claimed his father was abusive to him and his siblings and said his mother relished in his pain, specifically. Over the course of a year, Robert used money saved up from a job to buy body armor, knives, and then eventually guns and ammunition.

The two brothers originally planned to carry out their crime spree starting in October 2015, but a shipment of ammunition to 709 Magnolia Court, the Bever family home, would’ve tipped off their parents that the boys were more than obsessed with weapon collecting.

“It was harder than I thought. They did not die easy,” Robert told the cops.

He assumed just like in TV shows and movies that everyone he stabbed would quickly fall limp to the floor and die of their injuries. Instead, his other family members either fought back or ran and hid.

“We put down a towel and everything, but then she made such a bloody mess,” Robert said as he explained how tired he was after just wounding one family member.

“I was planning every second, working on every detail, thinking about the future, pondering philosophy and what not. The second I stabbed her, my mind went blank and all I could do was keep stabbing people. Robert said.

His confession would eventually be used against his younger brother Michael, who told police he was just going along and watching Robert carry out the attacks on their parents and siblings. Robert revealed to investigators that Michael was just as complicit as he was.

“He was supposed to kill some, and I was supposed to kill some,” Robert said to police.

Had the two been able to successfully kill off their family, Robert said they were going to make a YouTube video of their family being stored in tubs in the attic of the family of the family home before setting off on a cross-country road trip where Robert and Michael would sightsee and then carry out multiple mass shootings.

Kunzweiler said that entire plan failed because of two reasons — their younger brother Daniel was able to call 911 and let them know there was an attack underway in the home and Crystal Bever, their sister, was able to stay conscious from her wounds long enough to alert police that she needed help and even told them who attacked the family before being rushed to a hospital for treatment.

“If Crystal had not fought to live, and if Daniel would not have picked up the phone — his last words were communicating with the 911 operator — if those things did not happen. Those two guys would’ve been on that crime spree. Who knows where they would’ve gone? Who they would’ve shot,” Kunzweiler said.

“Walk away from the vehicle in a secluded place, walk into a populated area, and kill no more than ten people, and walk away, start stripping off our armor, put the guns in our duffle bags, and also light Molotov cocktails so no one would follow us,” Robert told detectives as part of the plan to kill strangers in another state.

Bever said he was fascinated by mass shootings and serial killers, and he learned over time his brother had the same thoughts.

“Murder isn’t really so bad. Sure, it’s illegal, but what’s wrong about it?” Robert said to the police.

Robert said he and his brother Michael intentionally did not kill themselves even after just killing their own family members because they wanted to see how famous they could get from their jail cells.

“That’s why we didn’t kill ourselves,” said Robert. “We wanted to see the aftermath.”

Even with the mass shooting plan foiled by the arrival of police, Robert said he’s still happy with the outcome because of his claims of long-endured abuse finally being addressed.

“I took care of it; I don’t feel bad anymore,” Robert said.

Kunzweiler said with the help of their sister. Crystal, it was clear that the brothers didn’t like their father, but there was no real evidence of outright consistent abuse.

“Based on what Crystal was reporting, they had issues with their dad, but to elevate it to the level of slaughtering the family and going on this murderous crime spree — it was unimaginable,” said Kunzweiler. “I still don’t have a good reason for why you have to take it to that level. There’s been no good explanation, to my satisfaction, other than these guys were bad seeds.”

Bad seeds. Evil. Those are the only words those who came face-to-face with both Robert and Michael can come up with as to an answer for why this happened.

“I looked at them both in the eyes this close, and I saw pure evil in them. That’s what it was. That’s the explanation. How that happens, I don’t know. I don’t know how these two brothers became what they were. I don’t know. There’s just something inside them that’s just pure evil,” Bentz told FOX23.

Kunzweiler agreed, “You just had evil people living in that household who I guess thought there was some enjoyment in killing another human being. That evil still persists. It still persists. I got a letter from Robert a while back asking just disgusting questions about what my impressions were like in prosecuting the case.”

FOX23 has posted the full interview with Robert Bever on their YouTube page.

They have censored small portions of audio where innocent people not tied to the crime are mentioned in order to protect their privacy.

Click here to watch.