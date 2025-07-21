Tulsa County deputies crack down on elder exploitation

TULSA — On Friday, Tulsa County deputies arrested 55-year-old Daphne Bachelder who is accused of exploiting an elderly Tulsa couple.

Deputies say Bachelder stole $50,000 from the couple while trying to take over control of their home to she could evict them.

Back in May, deputies arrested a woman, who they say was being paid to take care of her elderly sister.

Deputies say that suspect, 55-year-old

Daphne Bachelder

M.L. McBride, was accused of stealing as much as $100,000.

If you suspect that an elderly neighbor, or relative, is being abused, or exploited, call Adult Protective Services at 1-800-522-3511.