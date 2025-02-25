Tulsa County deputies make yet another animal cruelty arrest

Charles Kody Brown
By Skyler Cooper

Last week’s winter storm led to multiple arrests for animal cruelty and we’ve learned of yet another one today.

Tulsa County deputies said a concerned neighbor called in a tip about dogs on a property near 66th Street North and Peoria last week.

Deputies said they found one dead dog and three dogs without adequate food, water and adequate shelter.

TCSO said Charles Kody Brown was arrested by deputies for four counts of felony animal cruelty on Friday.

Deputies said three surviving dogs were taken to a local shelter and that Brown was arrested there at the shelter when he tried to retrieve his dogs.

