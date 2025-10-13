Tulsa County deputies recover stolen car and meth during traffic stop

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered nearly 63 grams of methamphetamine and multiple bottles of various kinds of pills during a traffic stop on Sunday.

TCSO conducted a traffic stop on a stolen car on Sunday near the 7800 block of North Highway 75. During this stop, deputies found 42-year-old Bobby Cabe in possession of meth and other pills.

Cabe was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail for possession with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, driving under suspension, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say this is an arrest and not a conviction.