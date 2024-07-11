Tulsa County judge overseeing juvenile justice center asks to be replaced

The Tulsa Board of County Commissioners said it would hold a special meeting to request the replacement of Judge Kevin Gray as the judge of the Juvenile Division.

According to the Board of County Commissioners, Judge Gray requested he be replaced after continued troubles at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

According to Commissioners, the Tulsa Juvenile Bureau and Juvenile Detention Bureau operate under the direction and supervision of the Judge of the Juvenile Division . Since early 2023, that has been Judge Kevin Gray.

Controversy has surrounded the juvenile justice center where two former employees have been charged with sexual crimes.

The Tulsa Board of County Commissioners said the detention home was placed on probation by the state’s Office of Juvenile Affairs in May 2023. Probation was lifted in January 2024.

Now, we’re told the center has again been placed on probation following OJA interviews with Judge Gray and others related to the allegations of misconduct within the center. OJA also made announced and unannounced visits to the center during the month of May.

According to OJA, the juvenile justice center has failed to satisfy their standards, applicable policies and regulations.

The Board of County Commissioners said as a result, Judge Gray has requested he be relinquished of the responsibility of the detention facility.



