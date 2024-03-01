Tulsa County man indicted after AG’s Organized Crime Task Force seized 72,000 lbs of marijuana

Wagoner County Weed Bust (FOX23.com News Staff)

By Matt Hutson and FOX23.com News Staff

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man has been indicted in connection with a large-scale marijuana bust last November.

41-year-old Bobby Lee Hailey faces one count of aggravated manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) and one count of aggravated trafficking of a controlled dangerous substance.

In Nov. 2023 the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force seized more than 72,000 pounds of black-market marijuana. OCTF agents uncovered the marijuana inside a metal barn in Wagoner County. The seizure was among the largest in state history. Hailey was arrested yesterday.

Hailey faces 20 years to life in prison as well as a $50,000 fine.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!