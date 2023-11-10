Tulsa County most wanted suspect nabbed by OHP and Sand Springs PD

Sand Springs Police, with an assist from Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, say they nabbed one of Tulsa County’s most wanted suspects this morning, after running a license plate check on a pickup truck that they say had been reported stolen.

Capt. Jody Fogleman says the suspect, 28-year-old Keith Allen Clayton, didn’t make it easy on them, leading police on a high-speed chase that lasted about 10 minutes and reached speeds up to 100 mph, before he crashed on 41st street near Highway 97.

He says Clayton is wanted on hundreds of thousands of dollars in outstanding warrants for things like burglary, drugs, and stolen property.

“Great for the community when we can get these subjects who are involved in multiple burglaries and multiple vehicle thefts, get them off the street and away from our public,” Fogleman said.

Police say Clayton will now have a stolen vehicle complaint and eluding police complaint added to his list.

©2023 Cox Media Group