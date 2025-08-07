TAEMA Director Joe Kralicek arrested, accused of possessing child pornography

Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Kralicek was charged with possession of child pornography on Thursday, according to court records.

A probable cause affidavit states the messaging app Kik reported “apparent child pornography” to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The affidavit described several videos and images discovered in the investigation. It also states that Kraliceck was using his Kik account while at work at TAEMA and described “multiple self-taken videos and images of Joseph, by Joseph, while sitting at his desk.”

The document indicates pornographic material was accessed and shared while Kraliceck was at home and at work.