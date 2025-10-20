Tulsa County reaches $1.9M settlement over 2017 fatal motorcycle crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Tulsa County reached a $1.9 million settlement with a local family over a 2017 motorcycle crash.

We told you about when 18-year-old Cobie Tyner was riding his motorcycle on Avery Drive and crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a car head-on.

The driver of the car into which Tyner crashed claimed a Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a U-turn in the road, which prompted Tyner to swerve into her lane, avoiding the cruiser.

The deputy admitted to making the U-turn but denied it played a role in the crash.

The incident report also claimed the deputy rendered aid to Tyner; witnesses claimed the deputy did not do so.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol handed over the investigation to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office after saying the deputy was not at fault, but speed was a factor of the accident.

On Oct. 10, a jury recommended Tyner’s parents receive $1.9 million.