Tulsa County sees over 6,000 voters on day 2 of Early Voting, over 100,000 for the state

Tulsa elections Tulsa votes (Russell Mills)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Early voting began on Wednesday in Oklahoma and the State Election Board said more than 120,000 people have already voted early.

In Tulsa County, 13,381 people have cast their ballot over the first two days of early voting.

On Thursday, day two saw 6,867 people casting early ballots.

The line to vote early wrapped around the building at the new Tulsa County Election Board headquarters near 11th Street and I-44 in east Tulsa.

“Got to vote! Got to vote early! Got to vote often,” said one voter.

Voters said they would still show up and stand in line, rain or shine, to cast their ballots.

Another voter said, “as a citizen, you know I feel it’s very important.”

Voters told FOX23 nothing can stop them from casting their ballots, especially for any major election they feel emotionally invested in.

Voters in line on Thursday said to not let the length of the line scare them away from early voting.

Early voting continues on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!