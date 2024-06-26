Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office offering two advanced driving courses for teens this summer

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office will offer two advanced driving courses for teens this summer.

TCSO Communications Director Casey Roebuck tells KRMG the teens will essentially get the same training deputies get in collision avoidance, recovering from a skid or hydroplaning, and basic maintenance - though they won’t be moving at the same speeds the deputies do on the track.

Interested teens between the ages of 16 and 19 will have to have their drivers license, and provide proof of registration and insurance for their vehicles.

They will drive their own cars during the training.

Spots are limited - only fifteen for each of the two classes, so early registration is encouraged.

Times and dates:

July 27, 2024, from 8 – 4pm at the Tulsa Tech Broken Arrow campus located on the Northwest corner of 111 St. S. and 129 E. Ave

August 31, 2024, from 8 – 4pm at the Ranger Arena, Tulsa County Fairgrounds; 8145 E 16th Ct,

Lunch is provided, and participants will be given a t-shirt, and awarded a certificate upon completion of the course.

The training is provided at no cost.

Visit the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office website to register.







