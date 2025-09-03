Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office opens environmental crimes investigation in Turley

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says it has opened an environmental crime investigation after an illegal trash fire.

The office says Turley Fire and deputies responded to a large trash fire a week ago on a property located in the 6700 block of North Victor Avenue. TCSO deputies discovered the property owners had been using the land as a commercial dump site across multiple acres of land. They also said a creek that ran through the property was now filled with debris.

TCSO says deputies returned to the property with search warrants on Friday. The owners have been ordered to shut down, were issued seven citations and to appear before a judge.

TCSO says once the investigation is complete, they will turn their findings over to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.