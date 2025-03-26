Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says they are making upgrades that will help enhance security

By John Filbeck

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that it is upgrading the Inmate Information Center (IIC) website. Now the iic.tulsacounty.org website has changed to community.365labs.com. The TCSO says that the change is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance security, improve user experience, and provide better access to inmate information with the new jail software.

If you would like to access inmate information you will need to visit the new website and create an account to view the data.

Key Changes and What Users Need to Know:

  • New Website URL: Community.365Labs.com
  • User Authentication Required: Users must create an account to access inmate data.
  • Enhanced Security Features: The new platform offers improved security and data protection.
  • Modernized User Experience: A more intuitive and streamlined interface for easier navigation.
