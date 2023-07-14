Tulsa County’s dispatch center now using live video to connect with 9-1-1 callers

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is using new technology that they want citizens to know about.

Last July they partnered with “Prepared Live” to enable their 9-1-1 dispatchers to use software that allows those who call 9-1-1 to share live video, photos, and text with 9-1-1 operators.

According to the sheriff’s office, the most common use of “Prepared Live” right now is to follow up with hang-up calls or accidental 911 calls.

They want to make sure residents who receive a follow-up text from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center realize it’s not a scam; they need to follow its instructions so that deputies don’t respond if it’s not truly an emergency.

Sheriff Vic Regalado said that the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center began utilizing 9-1-1 tech called " Prepared Live” last July. The new technology provides 911 operators and first responders with access to live video, photos, GPS locations, and the ability to text with callers.

“By adding live video, multi-media sharing, and a chat functionality prepared live gives dispatchers immediate eyes on scene and enables them to communicate with callers in ways that we have never done before,” Regalado said.

The sheriff said the technology is extremely valuable for instances when a caller is witnessing an assault.

“Prepared Live” Co-founder and CEO Michael Chime explains how the technology works when they get a 9-1-1 call. He said, “They would put in your phone number and they’ll shoot you a text,” he explained. “There’s a link within that text that you click on if you want to share more information, it opens your internet. There’s a big button that says press here to record, if you do that and allow it, you can see through that caller’s camera in real-time.”

It does not allow the caller to see the dispatcher on their screen. Sheriff Regalado said the new technology, could be helpful in a variety of scenarios, including an active shooter situation.

Right now, however, the technology is used most often to address hang-ups or accidental 9-1-1 calls.

That’s why the sheriff says its important citizens respond if they receive a message from the sheriff’s office which instructs the individual to dial 9-1-1 if they need assistance or to call their non-emergency number or respond to the text so that they don’t send a deputy to their location. That also allows them to clear the call.

The use of new technology for live streaming of video is not very common yet. Chime said the technology allows them to package the data so that dispatchers can instantly share it with responding units.

When asked about privacy concerns, he said there are permissions that a user must click before sharing the data with the dispatchers.