Tulsa Crime Stoppers holding a training session for volunteers joining Turkey Mountain volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — River Parks is hosting a Tulsa Crime Stoppers training session “Alert Neighbors” community meeting for volunteers joining the Turkey Trail Team.

Since last week, 75 people have signed up to be part of the Turkey Mountain volunteer group to help improve safety for Turkey Mountain. They will become part of the nearly 250 volunteers forming the “neighborhood watch” for Turkey Mountain.

Community leaders and law enforcement will be on hand to discuss recognizing suspicious activity and behaviors, understanding what might make someone appear suspicious and practicing safe habits like using a buddy system. They’re also emphasizing the importance of staying alert by removing earbuds while in parks.

The meeting will include Karen Gilbert, Executive Director of Tulsa Crime Stoppers, Major Matt McCord of the Tulsa Police Department and Ryan Howell from the River Parks Authority. The discussion comes as police continue investigating if two attacks are connected.

Tulsa Police recently released a composite sketch of a man that attacked a woman at Hunter Park last Thursday. They say there is no conclusive link between this case and the reported rape at Turkey Mountain, but investigators are working to determine if a link exist.

In addition to the reported rape there last week, KRMG also told you about a woman stabbed in the face while jogging there one morning last month.

The River Parks Authority also recently installed new security cameras on Turkey Mountain. Cameras will be placed in parking lots and the actual woods themselves.

Crime Stoppers will work with Turkey Mountain volunteers on safety strategies. They can also ask TPD questions.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Marshall Brewing Company, located at 1742 East 6th Street.