The Tulsa Dream Center looking for volunteers to mentor young people within the community

TULSA, Okla. — Following the recent uptick in violence, the Tulsa Dream Center is seeking mentors who can be a positive influence on young people in the community.

The Dream Center serves kids and young adults from pre-kindergarten to age 24. The Community Outreach program helps with clothing, food, education, recreation, and housing.

Executive Director Tim Newton explained the difference a mentor can make in a young person’s life.

“They got a lot going on. They have a lot that they are facing, and without proper guidance from a positive adult inside out [lives], they are left to their own devices,” said Tim. “What you saw this weekend is young people not being heard, not being seen by adults so they are left to their own devices, and you get the result that you’re getting right now.”

If you would like to volunteer as a mentor, click here.