Tulsa Farmers’ Market introduces online shopping option

If you like fresh, locally-sourced meats and produce, but don’t have time, or simply don’t want, to mill around around a farmer’s market, the Tulsa Farmer’s Market has a new feature you might like called ‘Market To-Go.’

You can order products online on the Tulsa Farmers’ Market website from their dozens of different vendors and then just go pick it up at the Tulsa Farmer’s Market office at Admiral and Lewis.

The weekly order window is from Saturday through Monday, and the pickup time is Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.