Tulsa father charged with murder, accused of killing 2-month-old baby

Landon McCullah (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a man accused of killing a 2-month-old baby has been charged with first-degree murder.

On Oct. 28, officers responded to an apartment near 71st and Yale for an infant who was not breathing and going into cardiac arrest.

The baby was taken to the hospital, where doctors reported the child had multiple fractured ribs, retinal hemorrhaging, bruising, and human bite marks.

Police said the child was declared brain dead on Oct. 30. The infant was taken off life support before passing away on Oct. 31

According to TPD, the investigation revealed that the child’s father, identified as Landon McCullah, was the only person with the infant when the injuries happened and was the child’s primary caretaker at the time.

McCullah reportedly gave varying accounts of what happened, but police said none of them explained the injuries the child sustained.

On Thursday, McCullah was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Tulsa County jail with a bond set at $5 million.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

