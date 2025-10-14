TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department celebrated 125 years of service in the Tulsa community on Monday.

Following Sunday’s 30th annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial, the Tulsa Fire Department honored all of the members of the department with a commemorative badge that will be worn by all uniformed members.

Tulsa Fire Department celebrates 125 years of service with commemorative badges (Tulsa Fire Department)

The 125-Year Badge has been approved by Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker to be worn for a whole year in recognition of the department’s anniversary. The badge honors TFD’s commitment to the community.

The design was created by Tulsa Fire Museum Board Member Lieutenant Craig Deerinwater and the Tulsa Fire Museum Badge Committee.

TFD said it received the first few shipments, and badges have started to be distributed.