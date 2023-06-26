Tulsa Fire pushing Firework safety for 4th of July celebrations

What is with all the fireworks stands at busy Tulsa intersection? What is with all the fireworks stands at busy Tulsa intersection? (Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — As firework stands pop up and sales begin a week out from the 4th of July holiday, the Tulsa Fire Department is reminding everyone to be careful with all the debris still laying around after last week’s storms.

Josh Harbin, owner of Jubilee Fireworks at the corner of Lewis and 56th Street in north Tulsa, is going into his second year selling fireworks.

He said this year will be bigger and better than last year. Harbin is trying to make this area in north Tulsa more than just a firework stand. The weekend of the 4th, he said in addition to firework sales, there will be food trucks, music, and face painting. All right in the parking lot as he tries to create a new tradition.

“We just wanted to offer something different to this community and offer something that’s going to be lively and the products are going to be available here so just going to do something like I said specifically targeted toward this community,” he said.

With many businesses being hit with supply chain issues in recent years, he said firework stands aren’t seeing those issues like he did last year and stock has rebounded with plenty of choices for customers. With so much on the shelves again, more than since 2020, the cost of fireworks isn’t booming.

“The shortage or the problem with the containers caused the inflation on moving them around so now that’s been taken care of, the price of the container has decreased which causes fireworks to go down,” Harbin said.

Tulsa Fire Department Chief Michael Baker reminded people throughout city storm updates last week, fireworks will be more frequent as we near the 4th of July.

“We’ve had some initial reports of fireworks as we approach the 4th of July holiday. Fireworks are becoming more readily available. Folks are saying they have fireworks in their neighborhood,” Baker said.

What isn’t as common as illegal fireworks being set off in city limits, this time of year is the amount of wood debris now lining neighborhood streets and getting drier as things get hotter. Storm cleanup will linger for days to come, including into the 4th of July, as the city works to find a contractor to clean up all the wood and green waste.

Baker reminded everyone all week and continues to plead with residents that fire safety precautions are heightened because fireworks and down-tree debris don’t mix.

“Fireworks that shoot or projectile or emit sparks clearly get into these piles of brush and may cause fire to someone’s home, injury or risk of death if we have something that rapidly escalates so we ask that you please be continuing your fire safety precautions,” Baker said.

To reiterate, Baker said fireworks within Tulsa city limits are illegal. Do not shoot fireworks into trees or near homes. Do not throw fireworks at people and have a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

TFD also said they will write tickets, not warnings, but tickets to anyone burning their debris as a way to get rid of it.