TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday night, Tulsa Fire responded to a fire at the Vista Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes near East 61st Street and Memorial Drive.

Tulsa Fire said the fire spread to the second floor of the complex.

The fire is now out, but investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The complex was condemned in 2022 so it was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.