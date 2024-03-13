Tulsa Fire says around 15 apartment units were damaged following south Tulsa fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire responded to a fire at an apartment complex near 71st and Yale.
Tulsa Fire said 14-16 units were damaged at the complex and are still investigating the cause.
The Red Cross is coming in to help people living there.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire responded to a fire at an apartment complex near 71st and Yale.
Tulsa Fire said 14-16 units were damaged at the complex and are still investigating the cause.
The Red Cross is coming in to help people living there.
A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them