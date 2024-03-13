Tulsa Fire says around 15 apartment units were damaged following south Tulsa fire

South Tulsa fire near 71st and Yale (FOX23.com News Staff)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire responded to a fire at an apartment complex near 71st and Yale.

Tulsa Fire said 14-16 units were damaged at the complex and are still investigating the cause.

The Red Cross is coming in to help people living there.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!