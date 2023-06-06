Tulsa Firefighters looking for arson suspect

By Crystal Kelly

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department is asking for help to find an arsonist who set fire to two businesses on May 31, 2023.

TFD says that around 2 am a suspect was seen on surveillance video, setting fire to a stack of crates outside of McDonald’s at 21st and Sheridan.

Tulsa Firefighters need Help identifying suspect in arson case (Tulsa Fire Department)

Andy Little with TFD says the suspect then went to a nearby food truck and started another fire.

Little says although these fires only caused a little damage, arsonists tend to be repeat offenders and usually escalate to setting larger fires that could cause major damage or even death.

TFD is asking that anyone with information about the suspect in the video call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if tips lead to an arrest and conviction.

