Tulsa FMAC warning of job scam targeting crew members

The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture (Tulsa FMAC) is warning people of a scam that is targeting crew for fraudulent job offers.

Tulsa FMAC is giving out these warnings to help avoid the scams. They say to watch out for:

Job offer before any conversation

Vague, overly wordy emails

Copy-pasted messages

“Local shoot” with no location details

Pay rate way above standard

Asked to share bank info

Asked to perform tasks before you are officially hired

Told to deposit checks via ATM only

Email from sketchy domains

Tulsa FMAC is asking if you see any suspicious messages to email Meg Gould, the Executive Director and Film Commissioner atmeggould@visittulsa.com