Tulsa FMAC warning of job scam targeting crew members

Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture
By Matt Hutson

The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture (Tulsa FMAC) is warning people of a scam that is targeting crew for fraudulent job offers.

Tulsa FMAC is giving out these warnings to help avoid the scams. They say to watch out for:

  • Job offer before any conversation
  • Vague, overly wordy emails
  • Copy-pasted messages
  • “Local shoot” with no location details
  • Pay rate way above standard
  • Asked to share bank info
  • Asked to perform tasks before you are officially hired
  • Told to deposit checks via ATM only
  • Email from sketchy domains

Tulsa FMAC is asking if you see any suspicious messages to email Meg Gould, the Executive Director and Film Commissioner atmeggould@visittulsa.com

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!