Tulsa Health Department offers seasonal flu shots

TULSA, Okla. — Starting October 1, the Tulsa Health Department will be offering flu shots for everyone six-months-old and older.

According to the health department, it is recommended that everyone within this age range get a flu shot every season.

“Preventative measures like frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, and getting up to date on safe and effective vaccines can help prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and even death,” said THD nurse and Associate Director of Preventive Health Services JP Williams. “We understand people may have questions about vaccine access, so we advise everyone to talk with their healthcare provider or check with their insurance carrier for more information about what is covered. Now is the best time to get vaccinated, as we typically see a rise in respiratory illnesses in the fall.”

Williams said it’s best to get your shot sooner rather than later. Flu season typically lasts through March, and the department is already tracking cases locally.

“We always anticipate that there will be some hospitalizations and unfortunately, there will also possibly be deaths associated with the flu. That’s why more than ever [we] try to promote and make sure we have available vaccines and that the public knows that the Tulsa Health Department is here and we are ready to start each respiratory season,” said Williams.

So far this season, Tulsa County has already reported five flu-related hospitalizations.

“Every year we talk about respiratory season and we know that the best protection against certain viruses is to have vaccines available and encourage people to come and get their flu shot and this is the beginning of flu season, so at the Tulsa Health Department, we’ve geared up and [are] ready to provide vaccines to Tulsa county,” Williams said.

Those interested in getting their flu shot can do so at one of four locations throughout Tulsa County. Appointments can be scheduled online or over the phone by calling 918-582-9355.

Walk-ins are welcome at the James O. Goodwin Health Center, Central Regional Health Center, and North Regional Health & Wellness Center on certain days.

Below are the following locations where flu shots are available:

James O. Goodwin Health Center (5051 South 129th East Avenue) — Walk-in available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. & other weekdays by appointment

Central Regional Health Center (315 South Utica Avenue) — Walk-ins available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. & other weekdays by appointment

North Regional Health and Wellness Center (5635 North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) — Walk-ins available Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. & other weekdays by appointment

Sand Springs Health Center (306 East Broadway Street) — Fridays by appointment only

To book an appointment online, click here.

In addition to clinics, THD is taking flu shots directly into neighborhoods through the Oklahoma Caring Van and the new THD Mobile Clinic.

“[This is] the first time having it available during the respiratory season, and I am extremely excited that we do have the Mobile Clinic out in the community with a nurse on site that will be available to give out those flu shots in the community,” said Williams. “So, this is the first time that we’ve had that.”

Most people can get their flu shots for free with insurance. The Tulsa Head Department accepts several health insurances, including Medicaid, SoonerCare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Community Care, Health Choice, Cigna, and Medicare.

Along with vaccinations, Williams stressed everyday prevention such as washing your hands often, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, staying home if you’re sick, and avoiding large crowds during peak illness season.

For more information on the Tulsa Health Department, click here.