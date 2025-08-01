Tulsa Health Department reports first case of West Nile Virus in Tulsa County for the season

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department (THD) has confirmed the first mosquito trap in Tulsa County has tested positive for West Nile Virus this season.

The organization states that while the detection is coming in later than usual this year, it is a routine occurrence and not cause for alarm. There are currently no confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in humans in Tulsa County this year, but five cases across the state this year.

“While it’s later than we typically expect to see our first positive trap, this serves as a reminder that West Nile Virus remains a seasonal presence in our area,” said Micheal Morrison, vector control coordinator. “We continue to emphasize the importance of prevention and personal protection to reduce risk.”

Health officials are strongly encouraging that people use insect repellent containing DEET to protect themselves.

THD operates a nationally recognized mosquito surveillance program to confirm when mosquito-borne illnesses are present in the community. Mosquito traps are set weekly in various locations throughout Tulsa County.

“When a positive trap is detected, our vector control team evaluates the area for targeted adult mosquito control,” added Morrison. “If spraying is scheduled, we notify affected neighborhoods through the Nextdoor platform to ensure residents are informed in advance.”

The months of July through October are typically the highest risk months for exposure to West Nile Virus in Oklahoma. THD begins surveillance of mosquitoes in late April or May.

“We begin setting mosquito traps as part of our surveillance program beginning in early May to monitor for West Nile virus, and to identify any positive mosquitoes as early as possible within the season,” said Morrison. “Our mosquito control program recognizes the importance of preventing mosquito-borne illness by educating the public on bite prevention, dumping any standing water, and identifying areas of concern. THD is prepared to act in the affected areas as soon as weather conditions allow.”

THD is offering precautions for people to take to avoid mosquito bites. They advise:

Dump and drain items such as buckets, cans, pool covers, flower pots, and tires from holding standing water so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed.

Use an insect repellent containing DEET or other CDC approved repellents on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors, particularly if you are outside between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more likely to bite. (Insect repellent with permethrin should be used on clothing only.)

Wearing long sleeves and long pants that are loose-fitting and made of light colors.

Repair or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Encourage your friends and neighbors to dump and drain and to use repellents.

Clean leaves and debris from rain gutters regularly to ensure they are not clogged.

If you want to report mosquitoes in your area or report standing or stagnat water, you can call 918-582-9355 or you can submit an online environmental complaint form on the Tulsa Health Department website here. You can click here for an interactive data page that includes a map of West Nile Virus positive trap locations in Tulsa County.