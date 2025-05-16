Tulsa housing programs endangered by insufficient federal funding

Tulsa Housing Authority purges public housing list
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa housing programs are in jeopardy due to federal funding cuts.

The Tulsa Housing Authority (THA) said that the current funding for the Section 8 program is insufficient and will result in the loss of more than 800 housing vouchers in Tulsa.

According to THA, no one will lose their existing vouchers, but those vouchers won’t be replaced due to cuts.

Additionally, President Trump’s proposed 2026 budget will further decrease funding for Section 8, public housing, and project-based rental assistance by more than 40%. The cuts will increase homelessness, cost local landlords millions, and severely affect the more than 10,000 Tulsans who rely on federal rental assistance, THA said.

THA said that of the more than 10,000 Tulsans who could be affected by cuts, 48% are children, 45% have a disability, and 53% use social security as their primary source of income.

THA is asking the public to advocate for expanded federal funding for housing programs.

For more information, click here.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!