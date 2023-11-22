Tulsa International Airport saw busy days ahead of Thanksgiving

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 spoke with Tulsa International Airport about the travel rush ahead of Thanksgiving.

Andrew Pierini, Chief Commercial Officer for the Tulsa International Airport, said their busiest days were this past Friday through Monday, but will still be busy on Wednesday.

“Over all of our holiday periods, we typically ask people to get here two hours before their flight,” he said.

He said people should continue to get to their flights at least two hours early through Sunday.

After the airport ran out of parking spots last year, Pierini said they did come up with a contingency plan with a new lot they opened up that they would be able to shuttle passengers to and from.

He said there is plenty of space open currently, though.

He talked about their new TUL Visitor Pass Program, which allows people to sign up and get a QR code to be able to go through security.

“So if you were greeting someone who’s flying in town for the holidays, or you’re sending someone else off on their travels, you can join them behind security for that piece as well,” Pierini said.

He said they are able to limit the number of gate passes so that non-travelers do not crowd up the airport for people who are actually flying.

