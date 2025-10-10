Tulsa judge accused of speaking to jury without prosecution, defense counsel present

District Court Judge Sharon Holmes has been accused of meeting with an impaneled jury without prosecution or defense attorneys present and then refusing to disclose what she discussed, reports show.

This is the second time in four months she’s been accused of ex parte communication. This week, Holmes was presiding over the case of Erik Miller, who has been charged with four counts of lewd molestation, when she met with the jury outside the presence of counsel.

This prompted the district attorney’s office to ask Holmes to recuse herself from the case.

She was asked several times but refused to disclose what she said to the jury and eventually declared a mistrial for being asked to recuse herself, again.

The judge then recused herself from the case.

In August of 2024, Miller was charged with five counts of lewd molestation, but one count was dismissed.

Back in June, it was reported that Holmes met with murder suspect Noe Cruz without counsel present and she refused to disclose what was discussed with the defendant. She was eventually disqualified from the case.