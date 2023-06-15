Tulsa Juneteenth Festival: Celebrating history

People across the country are celebrating Juneteenth, which marks the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free.

According to The Associated Press, for generations, African Americans have recognized “the end of one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts.”

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday.

“The celebrations began with enslaved people in Galveston, Texas,” The AP reports. “Although President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places in the South until the Civil War ended in 1865.”

The AP adds that even after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, “some white people who had profited from their unpaid labor were reluctant to share the news.” On June 19, 1865, news that the war had ended and slaves were free finally reached Galveston when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived in the Gulf Coast city. The AP reports that Granger delivered General Order No. 3, which said:

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”

Galveston’s now-free people started celebrating Juneteenth the next year, “an observance that has continued and spread around the world,” The AP explains. Read more here.

Events celebrating Juneteenth include concerts, parades and gatherings like the annual Tulsa Juneteenth Festival.

The Tulsa Juneteenth Festival is being held now through Saturday in Tulsa’s Greenwood District, with most of the activities centered around the Main Stage area at 700 N. Greenwood Ave.

According to Tulsa World, other events are scheduled to be held at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.; the Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way; and the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 100 E. Second St.

This is Lauren Corbitt’s first year to oversee the festival, “although she has been involved with Tulsa Juneteenth for the past seven years, working closely with her mother, Sherry Gamble Smith, who was president and chairman of Tulsa Juneteenth until her death last year,” Tulsa World’s James D. Watts Jr. writes.

Watts Jr. adds that while the festival began primarily as a live music event, “over the years Tulsa Juneteenth has expanded its scope, working to provide the north Tulsa community with resources and information that address personal, as well as community, needs.”

